Atalanta defeat Roma 3-1 in the postponement of the 31st day of Serie A, held at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo. Goals from Pasalic in the 39th minute, Toloi in the 74th minute and Koopmeiners in the 84th minute decided the match in favor of the Nerazzurri; Pellegrini’s goal in the 83rd minute for the momentary 1-2 was useless for the guests. In the standings, the Orobies rise to 52 points, while the Giallorossi are fourth together with Milan with 56 points.

THE MATCH – At the start of the match, the challenge is decidedly fragmented: a lot, a lot, intensity but little precision and depth almost never exploited by the two teams. The hosts steal the eye more thanks to a higher center of gravity than the guests. In the 39th minute, after almost an entire fraction of absolutely nothing, Atalanta took the lead through Marko Pasalic. The Croatian beat Rui Patricio with a volley from Zapata’s assist from the right after a great recovery by Scalvini. Male Abraham in the management of the ball then decisive and Ibanez in the marking of the Orobic 88th.

The recovery begins with the same players as the first fraction. Unlike the first 45′, however, an opportunity immediately arrived for Roma. It is Abraham who has it on his head as he shoots a ball thrown deep by Mancini just wide. However, as the minutes went by, Mourinho’s team lowered the center of gravity again and this attitude lent itself to the pressure of the Atalantini. In the 64th minute Mourinho tries to turn the match upside down by making four substitutions at the same time, with the introduction of Dybala and El Shaarawy to revive the offensive chances.

And it is precisely the Argentine, albeit in obvious physical difficulty, who gives the Goddess a first thrill. In the 74th minute, however, Atalanta doubled their lead. Carambola in the Roma area on the development of a corner kick. Conclusion in goal by Toloi that Llorente instead of deflecting out sends straight into the net. Lorenzo Pellegrini, however, reopened the match in the 83rd minute. The captain stabs Sportiello after a central foray favored by the heel to free the seven by Belotti. It’s a pity that not even 60″ Koopmainers closes the match thanks to Rui Patricio who decides to forget the ball in the exit. At the end of the match, Palomino’s very bad intervention on Dybala in the 85th minute. A scissor drive by the Argentine defender on the yellow and red 21. However, Irrati draws only the yellow card.