He real Madridafter their resounding victory in the League in the field of Girona (0-3), returns to the Champions Leaguewhere this Tuesday, December 10, visit to the Atalanta. A duel that the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti has to win no matter what to avoid complicating their classification in the top continental competition.

The white team faces an Atalanta that arrives at the event as fifth in the league phase, in which after five games they are undefeated. Those of Gian Piero Gasperiniwith 11 points, have three wins and two draws. The Italians beat Shakhtar (0-3), Stuttgart (0-2) and Young Boys (1-6) and drew against Arsenal (0-0) and Celtic (0-0). Curiously, the three victories of the Bergamo team have occurred far from their stadium, where they host Real Madrid this Tuesday.

Ancelotti’s men arrive with high morale after their victory in the League against Girona, a match in which the Frenchman was injured Mendydrops against Atalanta who joins that of other players. Madrid arrives at the event forced to win because it is currently in 24th place in the standings, the last one that gives the option to compete in the previous qualifying round to get into the round of 16.

In their five games, the white team has won two victories and three defeats, the last in the last round against Liverpool at the Anfield stadium. Real Madridd beat Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund, while they were defeated by Lille and Milan, in addition to Liverpool). Six points that placed the team chaired by Florentino Pérez in 24th place in the standings at the end of the fifth day.









Atalanta and Real Madrid already faced each other in the month of August in the European Super Cup, a match that the Spanish team ended up winning although the Italians created numerous problems for Ancelotti’s team in the first half

The Polish referee Szymon Marciniak will be in charge of refereeing this Tuesday the match of the sixth day of the league phase of the Champions League between Atalanta and Real Madrid at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Marciniak, 43, will lead a match for the white team in the top continental competition for the eighth time, with which the Spaniards have a record of three wins, two draws and two losses.

Atalanta – Real Madrid schedule

The attractive meeting between Atalanta and Real Madrid, match that will be played this Tuesday at the Italian team’s stadium, a duel corresponding to the sixth day of the league phase of the new Champions League, is scheduled for 9:00 p.m.

Where to watch Atalanta – Real Madrid on television and online

The clash between Atalanta – Real Madrid can be seen live on television through the channel’s broadcast Movistar + Champions League. Fans will also be able to follow the match on the first day of the Champions League minute by minute through the website. ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting.