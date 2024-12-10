The Champions League continues its course and this Tuesday December 10

They will measure their strength in the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia stadium

Atalanta and real Madrid

in a match corresponding to the Matchday F. Groups – Day 6 of the championship.

Atalanta comes into the match having faced Young Boys and Stuttgart while Real Madrid played their last Champions League games against Liverpool and Milan. After the match against Real Madrid, Atalanta will play against Sturm Graz and Barcelona. For its part, Real Madrid will play against Salzburg and Stade Brestois.

Atalanta – Real Madrid

Champions League classification and statistics

Before the kick-off at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia stadium, Atalanta occupies the position number 5 of the Champions League classification with 11 points, while

real Madrid occupies the position number 24 of the table with 6 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Champions League standings.

So far, in the Champions League Atalanta has a balance of 11

goals in favor

and 1

goals against which have meant 3 games won, 2 drawn and 0 lost. Real Madrid comes into the match having scored 9 goals and conceded 9, which has resulted in 2 games won, 0 drawn and 3 lost.

So far in the championship, Atalanta has achieved 0 wins, 2 draws and 0 losses at home, while Real Madrid has achieved 0 wins, 0 draws and 2 losses as a visitor.

Champions League match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Atalanta and Real Madrid today

The match between Atalanta and Real Madrid corresponding to the day F. Groups – Day 6 The Champions League takes place today, Tuesday, December 10, at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia. The game will start at 9:00 p.m. and you can watch it on Champions League on M+, Champions League 4 on M+, LaLiga TV Bar.

Check here the rest of the Champions League matches of the day, the Atalanta calendar, the Real Madrid calendar and the Champions League statistics. You can also check the Champions League standings.