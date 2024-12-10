The match will start at 9:00 p.m. and can be seen on Movistar Champions League
Real Madrid needs to win no matter what on their visit to Bergamo after three defeats in their last four Champions League games. The Italians arrive undefeated at the event with 3 wins and 2 draws, as well as leaders in Serie A
Show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-10185680″,”url”:”https://admin.lavanguardia.com/view/deportes/futbol/202412 10/10185680/atalanta-real-madrid-directo-sexta-jornada-futbol-champions-league-vivo-df.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-10185680″}
Loading next content…
#Atalanta #Real #Madrid #live #sixth #day #Champions #League #live
Leave a Reply