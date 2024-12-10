20:35
Lots of atmosphere in the stands
The field is going to be full to the brim… There will be room for around 25,000 fans
20:25
Do you like to see goals?
Don’t miss this video that Real Madrid has posted on social networks with the best goals they have scored against Italian teams away from home
20:23
The warm-up begins
The first to leave, the Atalanta goalkeepers
20:18
Ancelotti’s chocos are already in the stadium
Concentration faces on white template
20:14
Who whistles tonight?
The Polish Szymon Marciniak (Plock, 1981) has been designated to whistle today’s game. His assistants will be his compatriots Tomasz Listkiewicz and Adam Kupsik. The fourth referee of the match will be Karol Arys.
The VAR will be carried out by Tomasz Kwiatkowski.
20:07
Today it is played at Gewiss Stadium
The playing field appears to be in optimal condition.
20:06
Everything ready for the game
The changing rooms, ready, with the clothes ironed and well placed…
20:06
We also have the Atalanta eleven
Gian Piero Gasperini wants to win the game with this team: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Bellanova, De Roon, Éderson, Ruggeri; Pasalic, De Ketelaere and Lookman
20:02
We could say that Ancelotti revolutionizes the eleven…
Vinicius returns to the starting eleven and the Italian coach opts for Tchouaméni to occupy the central position. Changes in the center of the field with the entry of Ceballos and Brahim. On the other hand, Modric and Asencio are not there…
20:00
We already have eleven from Real Madrid
These are Ancelotti’s athletes: Courtois Lucas, Tchouaméni, Rüdiger, Fran García; Valverde, Brahim, Ceballos, Bellingham; Mbappé and Vinicius
19:59
Madrid on the wire
The whites are forced to win tonight. They currently have only 6 points and mark the limit of the playoff zone with three games left until the end of the group stage. A setback can cause teams like PSG, Shakhtar, Stuttgart or Sparta Prague to leave them in the direct elimination zone.
19:57
Champions Night!!!! Madrid plays!!!!!
Very good evening and welcome to Bergamo, where Atalanta hosts Real Madrid on matchday six of this group stage of the Champions League
#Atalanta #Real #Madrid #live #result #goals #minute #Champions #League #match #today
Leave a Reply