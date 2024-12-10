20:35 Lots of atmosphere in the stands The field is going to be full to the brim… There will be room for around 25,000 fans

20:25 Do you like to see goals? Don’t miss this video that Real Madrid has posted on social networks with the best goals they have scored against Italian teams away from home

20:23 The warm-up begins The first to leave, the Atalanta goalkeepers

20:18 Ancelotti’s chocos are already in the stadium Concentration faces on white template

20:14 Who whistles tonight? The Polish Szymon Marciniak (Plock, 1981) has been designated to whistle today’s game. His assistants will be his compatriots Tomasz Listkiewicz and Adam Kupsik. The fourth referee of the match will be Karol Arys. The VAR will be carried out by Tomasz Kwiatkowski.

20:07 Today it is played at Gewiss Stadium The playing field appears to be in optimal condition.

20:06 Everything ready for the game The changing rooms, ready, with the clothes ironed and well placed…

20:06 We also have the Atalanta eleven Gian Piero Gasperini wants to win the game with this team: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Bellanova, De Roon, Éderson, Ruggeri; Pasalic, De Ketelaere and Lookman

20:02 We could say that Ancelotti revolutionizes the eleven… Vinicius returns to the starting eleven and the Italian coach opts for Tchouaméni to occupy the central position. Changes in the center of the field with the entry of Ceballos and Brahim. On the other hand, Modric and Asencio are not there…

20:00 We already have eleven from Real Madrid These are Ancelotti’s athletes: Courtois Lucas, Tchouaméni, Rüdiger, Fran García; Valverde, Brahim, Ceballos, Bellingham; Mbappé and Vinicius

19:59 Madrid on the wire The whites are forced to win tonight. They currently have only 6 points and mark the limit of the playoff zone with three games left until the end of the group stage. A setback can cause teams like PSG, Shakhtar, Stuttgart or Sparta Prague to leave them in the direct elimination zone.