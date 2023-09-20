Atalanta makes their debut in the Europa League, Racow arrives (photo Lapresse)

Atalanta-Rakow where to watch it on TV and streaming

Atalanta debuts in the Europa League by hosting Rakow in group D which also sees Sporting and Sturm Graz as rivals. Gasperini’s Goddess is fresh from the championship defeat at Fiorentina (3-2), the second defeat of the season after that of Frosinone (2-1) against the double victory with Sassuolo (0-2) and Monza (3-2) .

The Polish champion team arrives in Bergamo after a summer spent dreaming of the Champions League (elimination in the preliminaries against Copenhagen). Atalanta-Rakow where to watch it on TV and streaming: quick guide to follow De Ketelaere and his teammates in the Europa League match.

Where to see Atalanta-Rakow on TV

Atalanta-Rakow will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV TV8 and on pay channels Sky Thursday 21 September at 9pm.

Atalanta-Rakow where to watch it in streaming

Atalanta-Rakow you can also watch it live streamingfree on TV8or up Dazn, SkyGo And Now always on September 21st at 9pm.

Atalanta-Rakow commentators for Sky-TV8 and Danz

There Europa League match between Atalanta and Rakow on DAZN will see the commentary of Stefano Borghiwhile the commentator Sky And Maurizio Compagnoni with technical commentary by Giancarlo Marocchi.

Atalanta-Rakow probable lineups

ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Scalvini, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; De Ketelaere, Lookman. All. Gasperini.

RAKOW (4-3-3): Kovacevic; Racovitan, Kovacevic, Rundic, Tudor; Papanikolau, Kochergin, Plavsic; Nowak, Piasecki, Cebula. All. Szwarga.

