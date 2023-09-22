A time to get rid of the rust after 525 days without Cups, another to return to Goddess and crush poor Rakow with goals from De Ketelaere (man of the pitch and transformed when he passed to the center of the area) and Ederson. Atalanta does not fail to return to Europe, celebrates with their fans (who also dedicate a few chants to Commisso) and immediately takes the lead in the EL group together with Sporting Lisbon, their next opponent in Portugal, in two weeks.

first half

—

Gasp is aiming for the heavy trident (net of the injuries of Scamacca and Touré), with De Ketelaere behind Lookman and Muriel. Djimisti is behind, with Scalvini returning to the left and sending Kolasinac to the bench. Despite the many absences and international virginity, Rakow immediately played a more lucid match than their opponents, who were not very reactive and too imprecise. The Goddess never manages to attack, she soon lowers herself and even in the restarts she struggles to sting, thanks to a Muriel who is too soft and submissive. The outbursts only return to the wingers, but the crosses from Zappacosta and Ruggeri don’t find an end in the area, while De Ketelaere and Lookman try but the former loves finishing more than finishing, while the latter makes a lot of mistakes but is the only one who really puts in the effort Kovacevic in the first half. In fact he ate two opportunities, one at dawn and one at dusk of the partial, on assists from Koopmeiners and Muriel. However, it is true that in the meantime Rakow had come close to scoring with Rundic (header on the corner only in front of Musso) and with Yeboah, stopped brilliantly by Scalvini.