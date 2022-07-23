Under the eyes of President Percassi, accompanied by his son Luca and the managers Congerton and D’Amico, Atalanta filed the Como case with a clear 4-0. Against an opponent who is in Serie B and has a greater depth than the representatives faced in the pre-season in Alta Valle Seriana, the goals (all in the second half) bear the signature of Palomino, Ederson, Zortea and Lammers. And in the meantime, on the transfer side, we are always working on the loan of Nuno Tavares (Arsenal winger); while the new name, for the offensive department, is that of Ademola Lookman, 24-year-old Nigerian from Leipzig.

Gasperini relies on 3-4-1-2. Protecting Sportiello are Toloi, Demiral and Okoli. Zortea and Maehle on the flanks, De Roon and Freuler in the middle. On the Koopmeiners trocar, behind Cisse and Zapata. Out Muriel and Cambiaghi (fatigue), as well as Malinovskyi and Zappacosta (the latter is injured). Miranchuk and Lammers meet again among the squads, out in the last friendlies because on the market, while Ilicic (also in the list of transferable) is not there. Mr. Gattuso’s Como responds instead with a 4-4-2: in front of the space the tandem formed by Cerri and Gliozzi. In Zingonia (the Nerazzurri sports center, today behind closed doors) the match struggled to take off, thanks to the heat. The people of Bergamo try but are inaccurate. At 29 ‘Freuler shoots high. And then, in the final, Como holds up on the attempts of Zapata at 40 ‘(who even today, in line with his pre-season, shows a totally recovered physical form) and then of Toloi at 45’. In the second half, a whirlwind of fields for Gasperini, who puts Boga in front and puts Pasalic on the trocar. At 20 ‘the Goddess unlocks the match: Boga’s corner from the left and Palomino’s winning header. Immediate doubling of the Gasperini band: bank of Zapata, primed by Hateboer, for the new signing Ederson, who deposits at the net (24 ‘). At 37 ‘Lammers serves Pasalic: saved. At 42 ‘Zortea drops the trio with a southpaw on the fly on an assist from Lammers. And the Dutchman, at 44 ‘, closes the accounts after a slalom to evade half the opponent’s defense.