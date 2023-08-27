Di Francesco’s team is already ahead 2-0 in the 24th minute with goals from Harroui and Monterisi. In the second half Gasp changes various pawns, the Goddess turns again, Zapata scores. But that’s not enough

From our correspondent Andrea Elefante – FROSINONE

It was not (all) real glory that of Atalanta who had made their debut in the league dominating the Sassuolo field: a clear step backwards by Gasperini’s team, not only in offensive effectiveness, but also in the approach, solidity, concreteness show yourself a week early. Frosinone’s had been true glory in the first against Napoli: before collapsing under the blows of Osimhen, Di Francesco’s team had demonstrated ideas, athletic condition, ability to suffer: all confirmed against Atalanta, but without distractions and mistakes defenses that a week earlier had weighed on the result. Yesterday’s victory, built on a first half of great courage and physical strength and a recovery of sacrifice and resistance, is legitimate and promises a courageous championship. All the more given the impact of the new signings and the possibility of further completing the workforce in the remaining market days. And that Atalanta will also be able to use to refine the forces available to Gasperini.

THE CHOICES — Di Francesco, compared to the formation he took on his debut against Napoli, makes one forced change (the goalkeeper Cerofolini for Turati, who is suspended) and two by choice: immediately in the new signing Cheddira as an offensive end and also Barrenechea. Which also leads him to vary the game system, consolidating the midfield: the 4-1-4-1 formation proves to be a decisive weapon, with the Argentine in front of the defence, Gelli spreading out on the right, but splitting into a invaluable work that will lead him to stand up or centralize, to join Mazzitelli and Harroui Gasperini instead modifies the team that won with Sassuolo with Ederson (in Reggio Emilia who entered the second half), who goes in the middle alongside De Roon: this is how Koopmeiners to immediately advance behind the offensive duo, still formed by Lookman and Zapata. So De Ketelaere and Scamacca still start from the bench.

FIRST HALF — Frosinone's start is a photocopy of that of a week ago against Napoli and the scorer who opens the game is also the same, this time after 5′. Romagnoli is the photo of a team that presses very high, with aggression, physical and athletic strength: steals the ball in midfield from Lookman, with a blitz that becomes a suggestion for Harroui who is almost a highway towards goal and slips Musso, at Nerazzurri defense unbalanced, but also distracted. As will be seen again not even 20′ later, on the occasion of the double: the two central defenders decide on a set piece, with a decisive disturbance by Romagnoli and cunning goal by Monterisi, which burns Koopmeiners and Zapata. And Atalanta? Not even rearranging his ideas does he ever find it really dangerous, and therefore this time Frosinone keeps the lines of courage and enthusiasm high, without accusing a decline compared to the debut match: in the 17th minute a good combination Ederson-Koopmeiners finds Zappacosta who arrives running on the right, but pulls very high; in the 30th minute Zappacosta from the center of the area was able to aim for goal, but found the providential save of Monterisi on his way. Nothing else, on the contrary in the final it was again Frosinone who engaged Musso twice, albeit not with great difficulties, with attempts by Baez and Mazzitelli with headers.

SECOND HALF — Gasperini immediately plays De Ketelaere, in place of the disappointing Lookman, and also Zortea and when the Scamacca card is about to drop, in place of Zapata, the Colombian himself, in the 11th minute, reopens the game, receiving the ball from Ederson and turning around well on Monterisi, to beat Cerofolini on his post. Atalanta had well over half an hour to try to make a comeback, but lost the moment to corner Frosinone, who suffered an inevitable physical decline, and allowed Di Francesco's team to catch their breath. However, the best opportunities are for Gasperini's team, who could score a draw at least four times: with Scalvini (24′), not enough of a killer following an assist from Scamacca as soon as he entered; with a left foot from De Ketelaere (30′); a header by Scamacca, very little high (39′) and in the 42nd minute with a left foot not angled enough by Koopmeiners, blocked by Szyminski, who had just come on for Harroui, thanks to the wise decision of Di Francesco, who ends with a five-man defense and four midfielders, closing all the spaces well for the Nerazzurri. And frustrating the all in by Gasperini, who had also spent Muriel, for a 3-4-3 with Koopmeiners in midfield together with Ederson, De Roon back on the defensive line and the Colombian on the left in the trident completed by Scamacca and De Ketelaere. Which Gasperini quickly needs in top form and can be used immediately.