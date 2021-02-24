A defeat with Madrid in the Champions League is something acceptable, but the one that Atalanta achieved left him almost the same pride as a victory. In Italy we had been warning the whites for weeks about the strength of the Bergamo team, and yesterday’s performance fully confirmed it, despite the result. La Dea played almost the entire confrontation with one less (and experienced it as a great injustice), He immediately lost one of his best men, Zapata, and revolutionized his way of playing.

As Gasperini confessed, the idea they had (and that they always develop) was totally different, much more offensive. They had to do catenaccio, they knew how to transform and almost did not take a 0-0 that would have been gold. President Percassi said that playing against Madrid is like going to university: the Nerazzurri passed their first exam.