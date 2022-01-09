Everything is easy for Atalanta who wins away with a 6-2 tennis match against Udinese with the players counted for Covid, inaugurating its 2022 with a victory that was missing from 12 December. Pasalic signs the lead on 17 ‘, the former Muriel doubles after 5’. Before the break Malinovskyi’s trio, Molina (with a deviation from Djimsiti) reopens it in the second half, Muriel finds his personal brace before goals from Beto, Maehle and Pessina. In the standings, the Dea, with their ninth away win, retains fourth place with 41 points, while the Friulians are 14th at 20.

Atalanta cancels the negative tests at the end of 2021 by dominating from the first minutes in the middle of the field and managing possession for the first quarter of an hour: after a few combinations in the attacking zone, the orobics take the lead with a header from Pasalic.

The Croatian midfielder’s goal also gives confidence to Muriel, quite inaccurate on the first balls he touched: the Colombian uses his best weapon, speed on the counterattack, and after a dribble in the area easily overtakes Padelli. The second goal directs the challenge, only Deulofeu’s personal play scares Musso: the Argentine, however, puts his hand in it and saves the result. Two minutes from the end comes Malinovskyi’s goal that virtually closes the match.

The 3-0 makes Gasperini’s team relax – irrepressible on the sidelines due to the attitude of his team – and the bianconeri take advantage of it in the 59th minute with Molina: the Argentine’s conclusion from distance deflected by Djimsiti who mocked Musso. The Goddess, however, holds up the impact and puts the game to sleep, the dribble of Koopmeiners puts the double advantage in the freezer. Cioffi’s team lacks the physical and mental strength to find the reaction in the final quarter of an hour, the Nerazzurri take advantage of the opportunity and also score the fourth goal with Muriel, able to transform yet another ball into gold in depth.

Gasperini then gives him a walkway between the boos for the exultation considered too controversial at the first goal, Ilicic enters in place of the Colombian. In the end, a bit of everything happens, Beto scores the 4-2 goal but there is time for two other Atalantine goals, those of Maehle and Pessina who close the match.