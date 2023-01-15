Historic victory for Atalanta who for the first time in their history score eight goals in a Serie A match, beating the unfortunate Salernitana 8-2 within the friendly walls of the Gewiss Stadium. The Bergamo players relaunch themselves in the Champions League area, catching Lazio at 34 in 5th place in the standings, one week before the match at the Allianz Stadium against Juventus. The grenades, on the other hand, remain in 15th position with 18 points. A real monologue that of Gasperini’s boys on the net with 7 different scorers: Lookman (brace), Boga, Scalvini, Koopmeiners, Hojlund, Ederson and Zortea scored. For Salernitana goals from Dia and Nicolussi Caviglia.

