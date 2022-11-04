In Bergamo he met Italy, the following year Achille Lauro signed a check for 105 million for him, a figure never spent for a footballer until then. And when a fan from the stands he screamed …
Hasse Jeppson was not a player, but a metaphor. He used his name to say more. He was ‘o Banco’ and Napule; he was the striker who, with his goals, should have given shape and substance to the redemption of the south; he was the footballer, perhaps the first, who was used for political promotion, a real electoral campaign; finally, it was a dream and, like all dreams, we woke up and found that it had been a beautiful story, but it lasted too short. Atalanta-Napoli is his match.
