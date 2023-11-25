Napoli wins 2-1 on the Atalanta pitch in the match of the 13th matchday of Serie A and Walter Mazzarri, returning to the Azzurri bench after 10 years, begins his adventure with a success thanks to goals from Kvaratskhelia and Elmas. Lookman’s goal isn’t enough for Gasperini’s team. Thanks to the three points, Napoli rises to 24 points, while Atalanta remains stuck on 20 points.

The match

For his first Napoli ‘encore’, Mazzarri chooses the trident made up of Raspadori, Politano and Kvaratskhelia at the start. Lobotka directing with Anguissa and Zielinski at his sides. Olivera on the left, Mario Rui out and Gollini on goal. Gasperini, however, opts for the De Ketelaere-Lookman tandem in attack with Koopmeiners in support. Ederson and Pasalic in midfield, Zappacosta and Bakker on the wings.

Napoli starts well, controls Atalanta and starts again. In the 34th minute Rrahmani headed past Carnesecchi, but VAR canceled out the goal because the Napoli defender was in an offside position following Raspadori’s cross. The opening goal came shortly after: in the 44th minute Kvaratskhelia took care of it and headed Di Lorenzo’s cross to beat Carnesecchi for 0-1. Heart-pounding final half: in the 46th minute from Hateboer’s cross, Koopmeiners takes the lead but Gollini dives to block it. In the 48th minute Ederson loses the ball in the area but Carnesecchi does well to make up for it with a low exit, closing the target on Zielinski, then Scalvini saves on Di Lorenzo.

At the start of the second half Atalanta equalised. In the 53rd minute, following Hateboer’s cross, Lookman heads Gollini from the center of the box to make it 1-1. Mazzarri plays the Osimhen card who returns to the pitch in the 65th minute after the injury without a protective mask on his face. Shortly afterwards, however, Atalanta scored with Pasalic but was again canceled out due to Koopmeiners’ irregular position. Napoli’s pressing bears fruit in the 79th minute: Carnesecchi’s wrong clearance, the ball reaches Osimhen who passes to Elmas who alone puts it into the net to make it 1-2. Final assault by the Nerazzurri, with Gasperini also bringing in Scamacca and Muriel, but it doesn’t bear fruit for the Azzurri’s success.