Atalanta beat Monza 5-2 in their last Serie A match and finished their championship in fifth place with 64 points. Palladino’s team, on the other hand, remains firm at 52 points and lacks the link to ninth place. Gasperini’s Nerazzurri controlled the match from the first half and finished with a two-goal lead thanks to Koopmeiners’ brace in the 12th and 46th minute. In the second half Monza was more enterprising, nearly scoring in the 48th minute with Mota and scoring in the 51st minute with Colpani. In the 70th minute Monza remained in ten: as soon as Marlon entered he got a red card for unsportsmanlike conduct. Atalanta ramped up, making it 3-1 with Hojlund in the 74th minute and 4-1 again with Koopmeiners for his personal hat-trick. Then in the 82nd minute Petagna shortened the distance again with a 4-2, but Gasperini’s team didn’t stop and in the 92nd minute the five went down with Muriel.