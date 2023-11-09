Gasperini’s team, thanks to the victory over the Austrians, goes through the group and at least makes the playoffs. In the next two matches, first place will be played out

Mission accomplished. With a goal from Djimsiti at the start of the second half, Atalanta beat Sturm Graz and guaranteed passage to group D of the Europa League with two rounds to spare. The icing, however, will be placed on November 29th, again at the Gewiss against Sporting who have already been beaten in the first leg, to guarantee first place which is worth the direct round of 16 (in March) without going through the February playoff against one of the teams relegated from the Champions League. Good reaction from the Goddess, who after the first home defeat against Inter, returns to lock the door, risking little or nothing on an evening in which the attackers struggled.

FIRST HALF — Gasp's initial surprise is Bakker, deployed on the left due to the absence of Ruggeri, injured like De Ketelaere, Scalvini, Palomino and the long-term patient Touré. The pace was immediately frenetic, with the twenty players squeezed into 30 metres. The first ring comes from the Goddess, but in the 14th minute Toloi turns Ederson's excellent aerial pass over the crossbar. The 4-4-2 designed by Ilzer limits the Nerazzurri's openings on the outside and with Koopmeiners pursued in turn by the two midfielders, Atalanta struggles to trigger the strikers, with Scamacca always forced with his back to goal. Lookman is more lively, also because he varies a lot. The paradox after the first half hour is that the home team pushed harder, but risked a corner twice in their favor, conceding a three-on-three on the restart and they thanked Prass who, at the best moment, instead of kicking, looked in vain for a teammate. On the only occasion in which Lookman manages to break through, Affengruber does well in sliding to anticipate Scamacca.

SECOND HALF — We start again with Hateboer for Zappacosta and a shot from Lookman to warm up Gewiss, who explodes in the 5th minute when Djimsiti makes his two hundredth appearance ever with his left foot which resolves a corner melee and finally seals the match. The script, however, does not change, with the Goddess remaining aggressive but struggling to find outlets. Enter Muriel and Pasalic, who goes to play center forward, for Scamacca and Lookman, while Ilzer tries with Horvat (immediately poisonous with his left foot) and Texeira. Gasp's two new players could close it out, but first Muriel sent it high from the heart of the area at the end of an action that she had started with a number and then Pasalic sent Hateboer's assist into the empty net. And in the final it was first Gazibegovic and then Scherpen who denied the Croatian any joy