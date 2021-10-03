Sandro Tonali, AC Milan player, spoke to ‘DAZN’ at the end of Atalanta-Milan at the ‘Gewiss Stadium’

Sandro Tonali, Rossoneri player, spoke to the microphones of ‘DAZN‘at the end of Atalanta-Milan, match of the 7th day of the Serie A 2021-2022, held at ‘Gewiss Stadium‘. These are his statements.

At the end there was a bit of fear ?: “After the second goal, however, there was little time .. So time to restart the game was already over. The fear didn’t last long.”

If the match had been prepared like this: “We went strong after using a lot of energy in the Champions League. We didn’t expect a game so full of energy, but we gave it our all and we are happy to have won it.”

On his second league goal: “Both gave me satisfaction. The first was the first, but this is a far cry against a great team. It has meaning for me and I will carry it forever.”

If there is awareness of one’s own means: “Definitely. If he comes to Bergamo and you manage to have a three-goal run, that’s a lot of stuff, like a great team. We are satisfied and happy.”

The last time AC Milan scored 19 points in seven games it was the Scudetto: “Let’s not talk about these things, but it’s Milan’s only goal this year.”