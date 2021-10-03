Atalanta Milan live streaming, TV and probable line-ups of the Serie A match

ATALANTA MILAN STREAMING TV – Tonight, Sunday 3 October 2021, at 20.45 Atalanta and Milan take to the field at the Gewiss Stadium (with reduced capacity due to the Covid emergency), a match valid for the seventh day of Serie A 2021-2022. Where to see Atalanta Milan live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sport or Dazn? Here are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Atalanta and Milan will be visible on exclusive live TV on the DAZN online platform. Expected ample pre and post game with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Atalanta Milan is scheduled for 20.45 today, Sunday 3 October 2021.

Not just streaming. DAZN also has its own channel on digital terrestrial. It is called Dazn Channel, and it is the backup channel of the streaming sports platform, which will be accessible to subscribers in case of problems with the service. The channel is available on digital terrestrial number 409 from Monday 9 August 2021. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, remember, piracy is a crime.

The probable formations

We have seen where to see Atalanta Milan on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable formations? Let’s see together what could be the choices of the two coaches for the match of today:

ATALANTA (3-4-2-1): Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, Freuler, de Roon, Maehle; Malinovskyi, Pessina; Zapata.

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Maldini, Leao; Giroud.

