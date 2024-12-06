Serie A continues its course and this Friday December 6

They will measure their strength in the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia stadium

Atalanta and Milan

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 14 of the championship.

Atalanta comes into the match having faced Milan and Parma while Milan played their last Serie A matches against Atalanta and Juventus. After the match against Milan, Atalanta will play against Cagliari and Empoli. For its part, Milan will play against Genoa and Hellas Verona.

Atalanta – Milan

Serie A classification and statistics

Before the kick-off at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia stadium, Atalanta occupies the position number 2 of the Serie A classification with 31 points, while

Milan occupies the position number 7 of the table with 22 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Serie A standings.

So far, in Serie A Atalanta has a balance of 36

goals in favor

and 16

goals against which have meant 10 games won, 1 tied and 3 lost. Milan comes into the match having scored 23 goals and conceded 14, which has translated into 6 games won, 4 drawn and 3 lost.

So far in the championship, Atalanta has achieved 5 wins, 0 draws and 1 defeats at home, while Milan has achieved 2 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses as a visitor.

Consult the Serie A goal scorer and assist tables before the match between Atalanta and Milan.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Serie A match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Atalanta and Milan today

The match between Atalanta and Milan corresponding to the day Day 14 of Serie A takes place today, Friday, December 6 at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia. The match will start at 8:45 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Serie A matches of the day, the Atalanta schedule, the Milan schedule and the Serie A statistics. You can also check the Serie A standings.