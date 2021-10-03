Milan wins 3-2 on the Atalanta field in the postponement of the seventh day of the A, it rises to 19 points e remains in the wake of Napoli, leaders at an altitude of 21. The Rossoneri conquer the full loot after an excellent performance at home by the Bergamo players, who remain at 11 points. -1 at 2 ‘. Atalanta reacts after the nightmare start and pours forward. At least a couple of Maignan’s interventions are needed to avoid a draw.

At 14 ‘it is Tomori who saves on the line after Malinovskyi’s attempt, at 20’ the goalkeeper does everything by himself to defuse Zappacosta’s left foot and Zapata’s header. At the end of the fraction, Milan strikes and doubles. Freuler gets the ball stolen by Tonali who presents himself in front of Musso and makes no mistake: 0-2. The Rossoneri control the match in the second half and close the score in the 79th minute. Theo Hernandez, triggered by Leao’s heel strike, breaks through and returns the ball to the attacker: hit at the intersection, 0-3. Atalanta wakes up too late. At 87 Zapata shortens the distance on a penalty. At 95 ‘Pasalic signs the 2-3: there is no more time, Milan wins.