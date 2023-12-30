L'Atalanta beat Lecce 1-0 in Bergamo today, in the match valid for the 18th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. The Bergamo team prevailed with Lookman's goal and rose to 29 points. The people of Salento remain at 20.

The match

In the 14th minute Scamacca tries for the home team with an assist from Pasalic following a free kick taken by Lookman, the ball goes out after hitting the outside of the post. In the 21st minute Lecce tries with Kaba from distance, Carnesecchi saves. Atalanta shows up in the 22nd and 25th minutes with Zappacosta and Scamacca again, the Salento defense pulls away with Rafia sliding. Atalanta is dangerous with Koopmeiners after a duck by Falcone on the half hour, saves Baschirotto. Lecce opportunity in the 43rd minute with Krstovic's header, also well out of the way.

In the 50th minute, a bad shot by Scamacca who devours an opportunity by sending the ball into a throw-in. The attacker tries again 5 minutes later with a cannon shot but Falcone blocks: an action however nullified by the offside. In the 56th minute Lecce's goal was scored by Strefezza but here too he was offside. Immediately afterwards Pasalic heads the ball and tries to score but hits the crossbar. Atalanta finally took the lead in the 58th minute with a personal action by Lookman and a very angled diagonal shot from the right that hit the inside of the post low and curled into the net.

In the 63rd minute another opportunity for Scamacca, Falcone is attentive and sends a corner kick. Lecce again in the 69th minute with Gendrey for Krstovic, but the right-footed shot is high. Lecce comes close to equalizing in the 80th minute with Piccoli after Gendrey's throw, the right-footed shot goes just wide with Carnesecchi appearing immobile. In the 85th minute Muriel tries to double the lead after a good dialogue with Lookman but she doesn't reach the ball which ends up at the bottom. Lecce almost equalized in the 90th minute with Oudin, Carnesecchi saved the result.