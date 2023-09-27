The Goddess wins thanks to a goal from the number 7, then Hellas pushes but doesn’t break through

From our correspondent Andrea Elefante – Verona

Atalanta have found some continuity, so it seems. After two away defeats he finds his strength again even away from Gewis, lines up his third victory in a row, including the Europa League, and awaits Juve on Sunday for a test that will say other important things about his ambitions. Verona, after a sparkling start to the championship, is still slowing down, limited by its lack of incisiveness in attack: third match in a row without scoring, three defeats and a draw in the last four, despite having a soul that did not betray them yesterday either. Like Koopmeiners, ever more of Bentegodi’s vigilante.

THE CHOICES — Baroni changes one man compared to the match lost against Milan: Bonazzoli immediately inside, ahead of Ngonge and Duda, and Lazovic outside, who at San Siro had played almost as a striker, with Terracciano on the left and Faraoni confirmed on the other flank. He doesn't change the three-man line, with Magnani, Hien and Dawidowicz. Gasperini still alternates the goalkeepers – inside Carnesecchi as in Florence – he rests Scalvini, launches Holm as starter for the first time (in place of Zappacosta) and in attack there is Pasalic from the start, together with Koopmeiners and Lookman, with De Ketelaere initially on the bench.

FIRST HALF — It soon becomes clear that it will be the expected battle, and the man who was easiest to expect scores early, after 13 minutes: Teun Koopmeiners had scored at the Bentegodi against Verona in 2021 and 2022 and did not miss the appointment in 2023, closing with a right (!) cross an action started by Pasalic, finished by Lookman for De Roon, whose lateral pass becomes an assist because Holm invents a pass that opens the way for the Dutchman, free to hit the far post. It is the result of Atalanta's fairly undisputed control of the match and Verona's usual problems in making their attacking phase more incisive. Baroni's team fights blow for blow, makes the physicality of its midfielders count, accepts all-out challenges by playing the game in a match that becomes tough, but never finds a way to worry Carnesecchi. Not even when the coach reverses the positions of Folounsho and Duda, raising the boy on loan from Napoli and placing the Slovakian alongside Hongla. The most important opportunity is therefore for the Goddess, when in Verona, very exposed, he sends Lookman deep, who invents an assist only to push it towards goal: Pasalic sensationally misses the impact and there is no remorse only because the Nigerian, on the throw of the Dutchman, was slightly offside.

SECOND HALF — The script does not change, the race is a challenge of nerves, muscles and even resistance. And Atalanta resisted until the end, even when a bit of tiredness made itself felt – but Gasperini managed the five substitutions well – and Verona found even more courage. But no offensive threat, apart from a long-range shot by Suslov in the 39th minute, which was well saved by Carnesecchi. The clearest opportunities came from Atalanta, with a header by Djimsiti just wide (21′ following a free kick from Koopmeiners), but above all with De Ketelaere, who again headed a shot from Koopmeiners over from a very comfortable position; and with Ederson, who would have the whole glass to aim at, but he shoots high.