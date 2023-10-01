Atalanta Juventus live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

ATALANTA JUVENTUS STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 1 October 2023, at 6pm Atalante and Juventus take the field at the Gewiss Arena in Bergamo, a match valid for the seventh day of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to watch Atalanta Juventus live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Atalanta and Juventus will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Atalanta Juventus kick-off is scheduled for 6pm today, Sunday 1 October 2023. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

WHERE TO WATCH FOOTBALL MATCHES IN STREAMING

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Atalanta Juventus on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for today’s match:

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Carnesecchi; Toloi, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, de Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; Lookman, De Ketelaere.

Juventus (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Weah, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Church, Vlahovic.

ALL THE NEWS ABOUT SERIES A