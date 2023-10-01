Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta coach, spoke at the press conference at the end of the match against Juventus.

Goalless draw between Atalanta And Juventus in the match valid for the seventh day of the championship scheduled at 6.00 pm. Bergamo players were wasteful and sterile up front for both teams. Super Szczesny on punishment of Muriel. With this result, the Bianconeri are fourth, four points behind the leaders of Milan; the Orobics are one minus away from the Bianconeri. At the end of the match Gian Piero spoke at the press conference Gasperini. Below are the statements:

SATISFIED? – “Undoubtedly. We played an excellent match, we improved and in the final we had clear opportunities to win. We were disappointed tonight.”

DIMENSION – “We go out with good awareness. We were compact and, during the match, we were able to vary our set-up. Those who entered gave good responses, which allows us to have more alternatives.”

COMPACTNESS – “By playing a lot together, we improve in all departments. I’m satisfied, the team has grown and can play well even in games like this”.

MISSED GOAL – “I think so. I’m happy with the attitude and we’ll have the chance to recover Scamacca, who today could have given a different solution. Happy with Muriel’s performance, I saw him aiming with a lot of energy. This day made us take a leap forward. quality in the belief to face this championship”.

CHAMPIONS OBJECTIVE – “I find it inappropriate to set goals at this time. We are bringing in new players and we are doing it through this performance. Now the size of the championship does not allow us to have prestigious goals, then in case we won’t hold back.”

EDERSON – “He does a lot on the pitch and is very useful, but to increase his size he needs to find more goals. He’s in the heart of every midfielder and also has a decent shot.”

BRINGING THE CURVE TO LISBON – “Maybe bring them all. We hope to always take them around Europe. There will be many of them in Lisbon, but in the meantime we know we will make them happy when they can go around Europe.”

October 1, 2023 (modified October 1, 2023 | 9:03 pm)

