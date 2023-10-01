Atalanta and Juventus drew 0-0 in the match scheduled for the seventh matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Juve rises to 14 points, tied by Napoli, and slips to -4 behind the Inter-Milan pair who lead the table at 18. Atalanta has 13 points.

The match

Atalanta’s pressing is aggressive and Juve struggles to get the ball out of their own midfield. Lookman, De Keteleare and Ederson move and give breadth to the Nerazzurri’s maneuver. Atalanta concedes spaces that Juve doesn’t exploit due to the inaccuracy of their passes. The match gets underway in the 13th minute with a chance from Zappacosta, who first hits Danilo and then, from an excellent position, misses Szczesny’s goal. Allegri’s team has a series of counterattacks available, but the final shot is never up to par: Fagioli has a couple of corridors to exploit, but the measurement is wrong. Chiesa, in attack assisted by Kean, sows panic on the left wing but finds no collaboration in the middle of the 29th minute. Juve seems to be improving. Fagioli (31′) and Kean (35′) try to surprise Musso from outside, who gets away with it.

The second half opens with a chance for the Orobic team in the 47th minute. Ederson delivers a poisonous cross, De Keteleare and Zappacosta fail to reach the ball. On the other hand, Chiesa comes into his own in the 52nd minute: Musso does well to defuse the conclusion. The match appears blocked, with Juve concentrating and Atalanta unable to find space to sink. The Nerazzurri try to find solutions on the bench. Muriel, in fact, left his mark with a poisonous free kick in the 74th minute.

A great save from Szczesny is needed to prevent the home team from scoring. Juve abandons all offensive ambitions and limits itself to containing Atalanta’s latest attempts. Ederson can try in the 88th minute, but his shot hits Gatti. In the 89th minute Szczesny risks causing a disaster with Muriel’s less than irresistible shot, luckily for him Koopmeiners’ tap-in is imprecise. Koopmeiners also has the last chance at the end: it’s not his day, it ends 0-0.