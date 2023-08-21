The Belgian on loan from Milan enters the second half, like Scamacca, and signs the first three points of the Dea championship. In recovery Zortea closes the match with a splendid double

Ready to go, it’s already Charles De Ketelaere’s Atalanta. And soon it will also be Gianluca Scamacca, as we saw yesterday. But the cover of this Atalanta victory (the sixth in the last six league debuts) is all for the Belgian, who had never scored in the whole season with the Milan shirt and more than 500′ after the last goal ‘he immediately found his new team, unlocking a game that was getting slippery, with a header from the centre-forward, after having already touched the 1-0, only rejected by the crossbar. The scream of the Dea seemed to break in the throat there, as already in the first half for a goal saved on the line by Maxime Lopez, but the Nerazzurri pressure and the quality put in place by Gasperini with the two new forwards broke the resistance of a Sassuolo that he had fought back with courage, but more and more in trouble. And it hadn’t been easy, navigating the difficulties of the market moment, between the Berardi affair and the team nearing completion.

Dionisi, who has Tressoldi suspended, Berardi on standby due to market events, Racic and Pedersen still unavailable due to transfer reasons and agreements to be finalised, fully confirms the team that (with difficulty) made it through the Coppa Italia round against Cosenza. There is the new signing Viti in central defense with Erlic, Toljan and Vina on the flanks and in the three-man line of the "new" 4-2-3-1 behind Pinamonti, in place of Berardi there is Defrel, with Bajrami as attacking midfielder and Laurienté clearing tires from the left. Gasperini proposes an Atalanta designed for ten elevenths with players already in the squad last season: the only new one is Kolasinac, together with Scalvini and Djimsiti, with Ruggeri preferred to Bakker on the left wing, the orange De Roon-Koopmeiners and Pasalic to accompany the Zapata-Lookman duo.

In spite of the heat and the 0-0 that closed it, it is a lively fraction after all, even without extraordinary scoring chances and with the mistakes and inconsistencies typical of August football by two teams still under construction. There is more Atalanta in terms of game volume, but it can be seen that Sassuolo plays by discreetly dribbling a rather codified script, beyond the change of game system compared to last year. Dionisi obviously lacks Berardi's insights, because Defrel on the right is quite apathetic and the black-and-green game leans decisively to the left, leaning on Laurienté's tears. Even the Goddess relaxes more on that band, sending Zappacosta to play in the face of some troubles from Vina, but Gasp – in the stands, disqualified – regrets more incisive solutions when the game passes close to the opponent's area. Musso essentially had to protect goal twice, at the beginning and end of the half, first from Laurienté and then from Henrique's long-range shot; Consigli is well protected by Erlic (above all) who blocks Koopmeiners first and then Lookman, but also by Viti and when he has to put in some of his own, he protects the post well (33 ') on Zapata. Which came close to making it 1-0 again in the 45th minute, when a header from Koopmeiners' corner, deflected by a black-and-green defender, was saved right on the line by Maxime Lopez.

Gasperini looks for more quality in the last 25 meters and immediately inserts De Ketelaere, in place of Zapata. The coach chooses to start the second half without a pure center forward, but in reality the Belgian goes to play the forward, and so he nearly scores almost immediately, after 4′, hitting a Ruggeri's cross in an imperfect way with his header. Thus Atalanta immediately exorcised the last thrill of the course, for an attempt by Laurienté finished high not far from the intersection: from that moment Gasperini's team takes more and more pitch, risking something only on the black-and-green counterattacks. With the entry of Scamacca (17′) the Goddess further increases the pressure and immediately closes the lead, with a dribble by the ex who then leaves De Ketelaere with a comfortable tap rejected by the crossbar. But when in the 38th minute Ruggeri hits once again from the left, the Belgian puts his weight on and his header is rejected by Consigli over the line. Musso, coming off well on Laurienté, extinguished Sassuolo's last hopes, definitively thwarted by the ex Zortea, who exploited a blitz from Adopo by punishing Consigli with a perfect diagonal on the far post.