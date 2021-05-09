Atalanta once again occupy second place in Serie A. Those from Bergamo gave a little hand to the home of a Parma already condemned to relegation, but who tried with dignity to complicate the afternoon for his rival until he could. Gasperini’s team started strong and on 12 ‘he opened the can with a beautiful shot from outside Malinovskyi’s area. The Nerazzurri brushed 0-2 several times with Gosens and Zapata (who finished off the crossbar), and at the beginning of the restart they succeeded with two rebounds: a pass from Muriel and a low shot from Pessina.

The Colombian, receiving an assist from Pasalic, scored the goal of 3-0, and there came the reaction of Parma. Brunetta made his first goal against Calcio after a nice play by Busi, but in the last five minutes Dea broke loose and completed the little hand.

Muriel ended a counterattack with both 4-1 (he adds 20 goals in 1,323 minutes: one every 66!), The young Sohm closed the gap again and Miranchuk, with a volley after a personal play by Pasalic, closed the contest . Atalanta is second with three points ahead of Juve and Milan (who will face each other tonight) with three games to go: their third qualification for the Champions League is one step away.

The Cagliari of Godín and Nández wins a “final” for the permanence in Serie A

The Cagliari of the Uruguayans Diego Godín and Nahitan Nández and the Argentine Giovanni Simeone achieved this Sunday a momentous triumph 3-1 in the Benevento field in a direct clash for salvation, on the thirty-fifth day of the Italian Serie A.

After experiencing an extremely negative season for more than seven months, Cagliari changed their rhythm after the arrival of coach Leonardo Semplici and added thirteen of the last fifteen points available, which allowed them to come out of the abyss and add four margin points on the descent, in the absence of three days to go.

Cagliari defeated Parma, Udinese, Roma and drew with Napoli, one of the teams most fit in the championship, before Sunday’s fundamental victory at the Benevento field, which came third to last. The Sardinian team took the lead in the first minute of the game from the hand of the Greek Charalampos Lykogiannis and, after the momentary 1-1 of the Peruvian Gianluca Lapadula, sealed their triumph in the resumption thanks to Leonardo Pavoletti and the Brazilian Joao Pedro.

It was a match of enormous intensity, in which Filippo Inzaghi’s Benevento protested a penalty initially awarded, and later denied after VAR control, with the result 1-2. Cagliari placed sixteenth in the table, four points ahead of the “red” zone, in which Crotone and Parma have already fallen mathematically and Benevento is three points behind Spezia, seventeenth.

The Sassuolo maintains its options of Europe

Sassuolo won 2-1 this Saturday in their visit to Genoa and, with five victories and a draw in the last six days, momentarily attacked seventh position in Serie A, ahead of Roma, who host Crotone in this moment out of the European squares of the table. Roma, eliminated last Thursday from the Europa League against Manchester United, will not be able to miss their appointment if they want to at least maintain seventh place, which is worth a ticket to the new “Conference League”, a competition launched by UEFA that will start in the next campaign.

For now, Sassuolo would be the Italian team to participate in the new tournament, after the 2-1 victory at the Marassi stadium decided by Giacomo Raspadori and Domenico Berardi. With three rounds to go, the team from the Emilia Romagna region, coached by Roberto De Zerbi, is in great shape and will face Juventus Turin on the next round, which is fighting for a place in the Champions League. . The Sassuolo calendar then includes appointments against Parma and Lazio. Roma, their only rival in the race for seventh place, will play Crotone, Inter Milan, Lazio and Spezia.