











Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Atalanta – Inter from Milan of series A, which is played at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia to 20:45 hours can be seen live through

Dazn

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Atalanta – Inter Milan

Classification and statistics between Atalanta – Inter Milan

Atalanta arrives at the game after having faced the previous day at the



Juventus



while Inter de Milan played his last game from Serie A



Monza



. He Atalanta Currently occupies the position number 3 of series A with 58 points, while its rival, the

Inter from Milanoccupies the Post 1 With 64 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of the day of Serie A, the Atalanta calendar, the Calendar of the Inter Milan and the statistics of the series A. You can also consult the classification of the series A.