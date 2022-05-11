The side of Aston Villa followed by the Nerazzurri transfer area: high price, possible complicated negotiations, but the sought-after profile responds to the characteristics of the naturalized Polish Englishman

At the moment it is more of a suggestion, given the player’s evaluation, but it can be used to understand on what kind of profiles Atalanta is orientating for the next transfer market: Matty Cash, 24, has been followed closely, and obviously likes it. years, right side of Aston Villa. The problem is that the naturalized Polish Englishman (who has played for Poland since November 2021), after being followed in his time by AC Milan, is today also in the sights of other European big names. Above all Atletico Madrid, which however was asked by the Birmingham club for a figure close to 40 million euros. Premier rating: a little too much for a full-back and perhaps even for Atalanta’s usual standards. The transfer market of the Nerazzurri club will only take off at the end of the season: the team is still in the running for a place in the next Europe (League or Conference) and in Zingonia everyone’s focus is on this goal, also because the possible third match seasonal will still have its weight to redesign, especially in terms of numbers, the squad. The players currently available to Gasperini would obviously be too many to play only the championship and the Italian Cup, but even if Atalanta were to finish in the top seven, Gasperini would not ask – he never did – an extra-large group. See also James Rodríguez: the beautiful gift that Daniela Ospina sent to her mother

The strategy – But even if the operational plan has not yet been studied in detail, and the decisive matches are scheduled after May 22, when the American partner of the Percassi, Steve Pagliuca, should also be in Italy, it is obvious that Atalanta has already started to move. The new ds chosen by the Percassi, the Welsh Lee Congerton, has been in Bergamo for some time now and the rumors are increasingly insistent that also take for granted the arrival of Tony D’Amico, currently ds of Verona. The study of the squad, needs and opportunities will dictate the operational guidelines, but it can already be assumed that the department that will aim to strengthen the most is that of the outsiders: always cornerstones of Gasperini’s game, which this year did not have from his the decisive contribution of the past seasons. Beyond the departure of Gosens, in any case used very little due to the serious injury that put him out of action already at the end of September (with relapse two months later), he especially disappointed Hateboer, among other things since he had been departing for almost two years, while Maehle’s performance was very fluctuating and Pezzella, on loan from Parma, is unlikely to be redeemed. Therefore from the “portfolio” of Lee Congerton, who coming from Leicester after having already worked with Chelsea and Sunderland has a deep knowledge of the Premier market and important contacts, the Cash card could come out. Or that of an outsider with the same characteristics. See also Mohammed bin Rashid: "Zayed's Legacy" motivates millions of sustainability pioneers around the world

Who is – Son of art, father former English footballer (in the minor divisions), Polish mother. Matty Cash is a pushing right back, with a good foot and “Premier” physicality (186 centimeters and running at will). In short, in Gian Piero Gasperini’s football he would fit perfectly. Born in 1997, he is in his second year at Aston Villa, after growing up between Wycombe Wanderers, FAB Academy and Nottingham Forest. The debut among the greats came, however, on loan to Dagenham & Redbridge at the age of 18. Returning to the Forest, Cash quickly took his place as a starter and for four seasons was one of the best side in the Championship, the English Serie B. In 2020 the move to Aston Villa. First year in the Premier League very well, second very well with three goals on the farm. The penultimate, at the end of February against Brighton, even became a political case, when Cash took off his shirt to send a message of support to his international teammate Kedziora (Dynamo Kiev footballer), then blocked with his family in Ukraine at the dawn of the Russian invasion. The full-back was cautioned and criticized by the Football Association. We were talking about the national team, Cash chose Poland and after a tug-of-war with the Warsaw federation he won the pass for Qatar 2022. Former president Zibi Boniek did not agree, but with the assignment passed to Cezary Kulesza the doors of Poland have opened. Cash gained citizenship last October and will presumably go to the World Cup, having already been employed four times. First, he who knows, he could become one of the hot names in the summer market. See also Genoa, Blessin: "Better in the second half but I didn't have good sensations today"

