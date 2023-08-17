The first words of Charles De Ketelaere as a player of the Goddess: the Belgian is enthusiastic and ready to place himself under Gasperini’s orders
“I chose Atalanta because it’s the right opportunity at the right time, also for the way they play.” This is how Charles De Ketelaere introduced himself at the beginning of his Bergamo adventure: “The environment is perfect for me and I think the future will be beautiful,” said CDK to the club’s official channels. Back from a season that didn’t live up to expectations, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder chose the Goddess to relaunch himself and put the negative months he experienced at Milan behind him, where he played 40 games without ever having an impact, much less scoring. “Atalanta, who have been following me since my days in Belgium, are a very strong team, with a lot of energy and quality – explained the new Nerazzurri number 17 -. I also spoke to Gasperini, who said he was happy with my arrival and so am I”.
looking for redemption
—
Arrived at Milan a year ago from Club Brugge, the class of 2001 failed to break through in Italian football. But now he aims to relaunch himself in Gasperini’s Atalanta, where he arrives on loan with the right to buy. And tomorrow evening, during training at the Gewiss Stadium, he will meet his new fans for the first crowd. “I really like working but also spending time with family, friends and teammates – concluded De Ketelaere -. I’m happy to start playing. And also happy for the fans who waited for me. See you soon, come on Atalanta.”
