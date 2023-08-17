“I chose Atalanta because it’s the right opportunity at the right time, also for the way they play.” This is how Charles De Ketelaere introduced himself at the beginning of his Bergamo adventure: “The environment is perfect for me and I think the future will be beautiful,” said CDK to the club’s official channels. Back from a season that didn’t live up to expectations, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder chose the Goddess to relaunch himself and put the negative months he experienced at Milan behind him, where he played 40 games without ever having an impact, much less scoring. “Atalanta, who have been following me since my days in Belgium, are a very strong team, with a lot of energy and quality – explained the new Nerazzurri number 17 -. I also spoke to Gasperini, who said he was happy with my arrival and so am I”.