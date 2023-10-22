A goal from Lookman and one from Ederson were enough for Gasperini’s Atalanta to get the better of Gilardino’s Genoa 2-0 in the match scheduled for the ninth matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. The Nerazzurri thus rise to 16 points, in sixth place in Serie A, while the Rossoblu remain stuck on 8 after nine matchdays.

The match

In Atalanta Gasperini chooses the heavy trident with Lookman and De Ketelaere behind Scamacca, while Pasalic starts from the bench. While Gilardino is still without Retegui, he sends Ekuban onto the field from the 1st minute together with the Icelandic Gudmundsson. In front of Leali the trio formed by Bani, Dragusin and Vasquez.

Game blocked and with few scoring opportunities in the first half with Atalanta starting well with Scamacca’s conclusion in the 2nd minute neutralized by Leali but then hitting the Genoa defensive wall who in the 6th minute on a low free kick from Malinovskyi committed Carnesecchi. In the 29th minute De Ketelaere quickly takes a deep free kick for Scamacca, but Leali is still ready for the diagonal shot and becomes the protagonist again in the 29th minute on De Roon’s volley from outside the area and in the 38th minute on Lookman’s shot from out of the way position.

Atalanta were still dangerous at the start of the second half. In the 47th minute, Scamacca hits Miranchuk’s serve with his heel and surprises everyone except Leali who manages to clear it into the corner. On the corner Scalvini stands out and hits the ball with his head and sends the ball to the post to the left of Leali before dancing along the goal line and coming out on the opposite side. Genoa controls at their best but is unable to sink consistently. In the 61st minute Thorsby serves Ekuban who tries with his head but Carnesecchi comes out with his fists and anticipates him.

A minute later in the 62nd minute the Nerazzurri tried again with the Scamacca-Lookman build-up, the attacker entered the area but was stopped by a sliding Dragusin. The Nigerian tries again in the 64th minute but Leali deflects the ball. Gilardino’s team became dangerous again in the 66th minute with Dragusin heading from a corner but Carnesecchi saved. However, Atalanta’s goal came shortly after: in the 68th minute Lookman from the floor on Scamacca’s serve reiterates it into the net but the referee Marinelli stops everything due to a possible handball by the Atalanta attacker.

After a long consultation with the VAR, however, the goal was validated for the Nerazzurri’s 1-0. Genoa tries to react and in the 77th minute they come close to equalizing: conclusion with Gudmundsson’s right-footed shot that grazes the post to the left of Carnesecchi. The Atalanta goalkeeper himself saved the result in the 95th minute by coming out with great timing at the feet of Puscas in the middle of the penalty area. Lightning-fast restart by Atalanta who found the final 2-0 in the 96th minute with Ederson who kicked diagonally and hit Leali.