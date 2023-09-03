Atalanta, Gasperini: “Tonight’s match suggests that we can have a good season”

After the clear home victory against Monza, the Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperinito the microphones of Sky Sports analyzed the match: “Tonight we played a good game against a difficult team like Monza. We also improved during the match, playing well in terms of pace and also in terms of technique. The 3-0 is a result that suits us “Tonight’s match makes me think that we can have a good season, the goals can’t be said now. We have renewed ourselves especially in attack, valuable players have arrived. The team has maintained its structure”. On Zapata’s transfer to Torino Gasperini said: “When we said goodbye I had the impression that an era was ending but a new one is beginning with great enthusiasm. The focus is on the guys who came here with great enthusiasm. We are trying to build a close-knit group. My wish for Zapata is that he can do extraordinary things.”