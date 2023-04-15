The Atalanta coach presented the match against Fiorentina, taking stock of the unavailable players, including Lookman who stopped in the last training session

From our correspondent Luca Taidelli

The approach to Monday’s delicate match against Fiorentina is not starting in the best way for Atalanta. Already without Hateboer and Ruggeri, not yet sure of recovering Koopmeiners and Pasalic, Gasp in fact also loses Lookman, who has accused the distal third of the right hamstring and will be re-evaluated next week.

The point — “Let’s see if we can recover Pasalic, even if it’s not easy, while Koopmeiners is getting better and better and today I’d say he has 90% of returning to the squad. In the middle of the field we also have the alternatives Scalvini and Maehle. But he risks serving me in the wing because after Hateboer I also lost Ruggeri for a couple of months. In fact, we will add Bernasconi from Primavera, a physical and good footed boy. Because Atalanta has infinite resources. Now, however, the Lookman problem has been added. It doesn’t seem like anything serious but he is absent for Monday ”. The problem remains that of the goal: “There are difficult moments, but in attack we have various solutions. What if Muriel and Zapata are only missing goals or also condition? I insist on them as on others. I remain confident in general because the guys in training give me the right answers”. See also “I want to imitate CR7”. And little Hojlund started with push ups

Florentine yardstick — In front of you there will be a very active Fiorentina but also in the middle of a quarter of the Conference League: “I have always said that the Cups, unless there are too many injuries, only give you advantages because they allow you to adapt to different rhythms. Fiorentina are doing well and playing on Monday they have plenty of time to recover. Among other things, they are often our yardstick, because we are fighting for seventh place behind the big names. The important thing is not to repeat the mistakes made against Bologna, when we conceded their first goal and we weren’t up to par in the second half”.

