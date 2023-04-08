Bologna trips Atalanta who now sees qualification for the next Champions League moving away. Thiago Motta’s team took home the three points from the Gewiss Stadium thanks to goals from Sansone in the 49th minute and Orsolini in the 86th minute showing personality and excellent physical condition. The Bergamo players’ attack was subdued, Hojlund and Lookman did not affect. As well as Zapata and Muriel who entered the second half. Of note is the goal disallowed by Orsolini in the 81st minute. The goal was offside, but the left winger still took off his shirt in celebration. And he gets admonished. The result? He will miss the next match against Milan because he was on a warning.