Marcelino García Toral has asked the club for a couple of signings to strengthen his project in the short term. There have been no movements, at the moment, but Javi Martínez, the ex-lion who is free from Bayern, and Jon Moncayola are underlined in red for the next season. Two packing midfielders to target a wide area that has not finished carburing this course in San Mamés. In Calcio they have set foot on the wall, including Atalanta, a Lombardy club, very interested in the red midfielder.

Jon Moncayola (5-13-98) is Osasuna’s fashionable man. Several foreign clubs have stepped up their following. The midfielder, an Under-21 international with Luis de la Fuente, is very likely to leave Osasuna this summer due to the interest that It has awakened in clubs in France, Italy, Germany and England, as AS announced. In fact, some have already taken a step forward. Athletic, despite its small market, has not moved any file, so far. His clause (12 million with Osasuna in First and 8 if it goes down, which will not happen), whose contract expires in 2024, is high in this uncertain context of economic readjustment due to the pandemic, but the manager of Villaviciosa is a midfielder that like it for being complete and very competitive. Italy, on the part of Torino, already opted to pay 5.5 million for its countryman Berenguer in the coffers of the Navarrese entity before Athletic captured him to start this course for 10 plus 1.5 for variables.

The rojillo club could never fall below that cap of 12 million, since Osasuna cannot show the feeling of wanting to sell one of its pillars a year before the internal elections of the Navarrese entity. Moreover, he wants to renew him, he is in it, and increase that shield, as in the case of central David García. His coach, Jagoba Arrasate, describes Moncayola as “a very intelligent player, he has played anchor, ahead, he has played great games. He is improving with his experience in the First Division and also with the U21, he is very mature for his age. He is humble and wants to learn, “concludes the Berriatua coach.