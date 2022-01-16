Inter Milan, who on Wednesday were proclaimed champions of the Italian Super Cup, were unable to win that title for the first time and drew goalless (0-0) on their visit to

Atalanta, this Sunday in the 22nd round of Serie A.

Inter’s leadership could now pass into the hands of its neighbor AC Milan: the ‘Nerazzurri’ team is provisionally two points ahead of the ‘Rossoneri’, who host La Spezia (16th) on Monday at the San Siro, a team that fight for permanence. In case of victory, Milan will advance Inter in the table.

In this Sunday’s game in Bergamo, between two teams from the Champions zone -first against fourth-, Inter was the one that took the most danger, but without being able to materialize it in goals.

Atalanta, stuck

The Bosnian Edin Dzeko was the most dangerous man in Simone Inzaghi’s team, especially with two headers (16, 70) and with an attempt that Juan Musso disrupted in the 58th minute.

The Argentine goalkeeper also avoided Inter’s goal in minute 26, this time against Alexis Sánchez, the man who gave his team the ‘Supercoppa’ on Wednesday with a goal right at the end of extra time, when everyone was already thinking of a criminal resolution.

The Chilean attacker started and played just over an hour in this match, but without being able to score on this occasion. With ten minutes to go, Colombian Luis Muriel had a good chance for Atalanta, but Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Handanovic saved the goal.

Atalanta remains in Champions League positions, but has seen its pursuers approach this weekend, especially Juventus (5th), who won 2-0 on Saturday against Udinese (14th) and is just one point behind the coveted fourth place.

AFP