Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said that the Atalanta football club agreed to transfer the Russian midfielder of Moscow Lokomotiv Alexei Miranchuk for € 14.5 million, reports RT.

The clubs are currently exchanging documents. The official announcement of the transfer will be made shortly.

Earlier it was reported that the Italian FC Milan is still applying for the midfielder of the Moscow Lokomotiv and the Russian national football team Alexei Miranchuk and is preparing a new proposal.

According to available information, the Milan club became more active after the appearance of news about the substantive interest of the Italian Atalanta in the 24-year-old Russian footballer.

Recall that 24-year-old Alexei Miranchuk is a graduate of Lokomotiv. He has 43 goals and 45 assists in 228 games for the railroad.