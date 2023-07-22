With the Swiss it ends 10-0: after the withdrawal of Clusone the preparation will continue at the sports center of Zingonia, before the European friendlies in England against Bornemouth and Union Berlin

David Amato

Another goleada to bid farewell to the Upper Seriana Valley in the best possible way. Atalanta closes the retreat in Clusone between goals and entertainment, going into double figures as in the previous two friendlies. Against the Swiss amateurs of Locarno it ends with a clear 10-0, with further good signs from the newcomers. The news is the “fasting” of Hojlund, courted by Manchester United and highly acclaimed by the more than 2,000 Nerazzurri fans present at the Clusone sports centre. Lookman and Muriel shine in attack, authors of a brace each, just like Koopmeiners. The other goals bear the signatures of Pasalic, Maehle, Zappacosta and Adopo.

In the 3-4-1-2 proposed by Gasperini, Musso is the owner between the posts, protected by Toloi, Djimsiti and the new entry Kolasinac, deployed as a left arm. On the wingers, space for Zappacosta and Ruggeri. While Maehle is centralized in the median, alongside Ederson. Pasalic played as playmaker, returning from the hat-trick in a friendly against the representative Valle Seriana. And the attacking tandem is the one that made sparks last season, namely the highly acclaimed Lookman-Hojlund. Less than ten minutes go by and Atalanta immediately take the lead with their jewels: Lookman takes advantage of Hojlund's assist to kiss and makes it 1-0 in the 9th minute. The doubling is in the sign of Pasalic, who scored in the 19th minute. The trio, on the other hand, was dropped by Lookman in the 28th minute with a lob. At half an hour Maehle's throat just under seven. The first half was sealed by a goal by Zappacosta in the 40th minute.

The recovery opens with a whirlwind of changes. Newcomer Bakker also took over, hitting the crossbar right in the 50th minute with a powerful shot. From one new entry to another, given that the 6-0 goal in the 63rd minute bears the signature of Adopo, who scored from distance. Then it's Muriel's turn, who takes the chair and scores twice in ten minutes (between 68′ and 78′), interspersed with the crossbar hit by Cambiaghi in the 74th minute. In the final Koopmeiners makes another two (with an assist from Adopo in the 84th minute and a volley from a cross from Zortea in the 90th minute) to put the exclamation point on the match. And so, at the triple whistle, the celebration of the Clusone public starts. Preparation will continue at the Zingonia sports centre, before the European friendlies in England and Germany, against Bornemouth and Union Berlin respectively.