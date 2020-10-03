Highlights: On 3 October 2020, PM Modi inaugurated the Atal tunnel

Now politics started on Atal tunnel, Congress accused Sonia of removing stone

Himachal Pradesh Congress President writes letter to CM, two leaders filed case

The charge of Congress was laid by Sonia Gandhi on 28 June 2010, the foundation of Rohtang tunnel

During the foundation stone, Sonia Gandhi and the then Himachal Pradesh CM wrote the name on the stone.

Shimla

There is a dispute over the world’s longest tunnel built at an altitude of 10,000 feet. The newly constructed Atal Rohtang Tunnel was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now politics has started on this. This is politics regarding plaque. The Congress alleges that Sonia Gandhi laid the foundation stone of the tunnel in 2010. His foundation stone plaque has been disappeared.

Two Congress leaders have lodged an FIR in this case. The District President of the Congress, Jiachen Thakur, has given the Keylong Police and the Block Congress Committee Manali President Hari Chand Sharma has given a tip to the Manali Police in this regard. He has alleged that the foundation stone of the Atal tunnel was laid by Sonia Gandhi on June 28, 2010. The foundation stone plaque was removed on the inauguration day. Sonia laid the foundation stone of the Rohtang Tunnel Project at Dhundi, Manali.

PM Narendra Modi visits his own Atal tunnel after inauguration

On June 3, PM inaugurated

Both the leaders have said in the police given tahrir that on 3 October 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Rohtang tunnel. There was no foundation stone for Sonia’s foundation on the South Portal or anywhere on the site.

15-day ultimatum

After registering an FIR in the police, State Congress President Kuldeep Rathore has written a letter to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. In this letter, he has said that removing the foundation stone of Sonia Gandhi is undemocratic. He said that if that stone is not found within fifteen days, then they will agitate against it.