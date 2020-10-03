Highlights: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Shimla to inaugurate Atal tunnel

Daulat Beg Oldi mentioned during speech after inauguration

Daulat Beg Oldi in Ladakh, Airstrip remained closed for 40-45 years

Daulat Beg Oldi is in the highest area of ​​Indian territory in Ladakh

Daulat Beg, the world’s highest airstrip, is located in Oldi

Shimla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the world’s longest tunnel ‘Atal Tunnel’ in Himachal Pradesh. After the inauguration, PM Modi said in his address that ‘Atal Tunnel’ will become the lifeline of Leh-Ladakh. He said that there has always been a demand to improve the infrastructure here. But for a long time, the infrastructure projects connected with the border here either could not get out of the planning stage or they got stuck, got stuck, went astray.

The PM said that experts tell that the speed at which the work of Atal Tunnel was being done in 2014, if the work was done at the same speed, then this tunnel would have been completed by the year 2040. After 2014, the work of Atal Tunnel also gained unprecedented momentum. Like the Atal Tunnel, many important projects were treated in the same way. The strategically very important air strip in Ladakh as Daulat Beg Oldi remained closed for 40–45 years. What was the helplessness, what was the pressure, I do not want to go into detail.

DBO was discussed in the past too

We tell you about the wealth Beg Oldi mentioned by PM Modi. In the past, Daulat Beg Oldi’s area came up for discussion in Ladakh due to the tension created between India and China. DBO, known as the highest point of Indian territory in Ladakh, is known as the most important area of ​​strategic importance.



World’s highest estrip

This region of eastern Ladakh also has the world’s highest airstrip, which is dominated by India. This strip is considered very special in strategic terms for accessing cargo ships to combat aircraft in conflict situations with China.

Advance Landing Ground

Daulat Beg Oldi i.e. this area of ​​DBO is famous for this airstrip from the world. In this area, the landing of big size aircraft of the Indian Air Force was made three years ago. Due to its strategic importance Daulat Beg Oldi between Shyok and Karakoram is known as an advance landing ground of the Indian Airforce.

Indian Air Force will benefit if war occurs

The Indian Air Force Super Hercules aircraft landed a few years ago on the airstrip of Daulat Beg Oldi, built during the 1962 Indo-China War. Apart from this, many big fighter ships were also landing here. In such a situation, the Airforce can get a large advantage during the war due to old experiences of landing and operation on this airstrip.

Daulat Baig Oldy Airstrip

The 16,600 feet road connects Leh and Karakoram

The road connecting this area of ​​Daulat Beg Oldi to Shyok Valley and Darbuk is known as DSDBO Road. Leh and Karakoram join this road at about 16600 feet.

AOC is 7 kilometers away

The length of DSDBO road is about 254 kilometers and it is through this road that the area of ​​Ladakh is separated from China. Daulat Beg Oldi is also located in the same area, from where the total distance of the Line of Actual Control is just 7 kilometers.