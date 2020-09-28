In October last year, Ramesh Farka was in Manali, Himachal. He was called by his family from Lahaul Valley and told that his uncle was ill. Doctors have asked him to take him to Manali. It would have taken him 14 hours to bring his uncle to Manali, even from the Lahaul and Manali administration. Well Bhagya supported and everything came true. But now the residents of this place will not have to live with the fate and hot weather. The Atal Tunnel connecting Manali and Leh is operational from October 3.The Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world at an altitude of 10,000 feet. Its construction has been pending for decades but the dream is finally coming true. This will not only reduce the distance between these two cities by 46 kilometers but will take only 3 hours instead of about 7 hours.

Farmers will benefit a lot

This will benefit the farmers who will be able to reach Kullu mandi on time without spoiling the potatoes or peas. Apart from this, fuel supply like fresh vegetables and petrol will also be available throughout the year. This is important because these areas were closed from October to April due to snow freezing of the highway. Because of its harsh climate, Ladakh is dependent on other cities for small things anyway. Apart from this, all schools in Ladakh, which used to ask for books and other things from other places including Punjab, will also be relieved. Now they do not have to collect things months ago.

Some have fears

But some people are also apprehensive about the opening of this tunnel, as better connectivity in all weather means that there will be plenty of tourists here. They fear that the untouched views of nature may not turn into crowded places and garbage piles.