Amid tensions on the Indo-China border, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the world’s longest highway tunnel shortly. In the winter, this tunnel connecting eastern Ladakh with the whole of India has been named ‘Atal Tunnel’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the tunnel at 10 am. The work of this 9-km tunnel in Kullu Manali and Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh was going on for the last 10 years. PM Modi reached Chandigarh Airport shortly before.

The Atal tunnel connects Manali to Leh. This is the longest highway tunnel in the world, which is more than ten thousand feet in length. The estimated time of completion of this tunnel was less than 6 years, but it was completed in 10 years. There is a CCTV camera installed in the tunnel every 60 meters while there is an emergency exit every 500 meters. Due to the short distance between Manali and Leh from the tunnel, four hours will be saved. Fire hydrants have also been installed inside the tunnel in the event of a fire.

With the construction of this tunnel, the Lahaul-Spiti area of ​​Himachal Pradesh and the entire Ladakh will now be connected to the rest of the country for 12 months. Because Rohtang-Pas‌ (Pass) was closed due to heavy snowfall during the winter season, due to which the highway to Ladakh via Lahaul-Spiti was closed for six months. But now, becoming irreversible tunnel will get rid of it.

