Sat, 3 Oct 2020 13:17:21 (IST) Now, work is being done in the country with new thinking. Everyone is developing with confidence. Now plans are not made on the basis of where the votes are. Now the effort is that no Indian should be left out, not left behind. A great example of this change is Lahaul-Spiti. – PM Modi

Sat, 3 Oct 2020 13:16:26 (IST) This tunnel will connect the youth of this region with many employment opportunities. Some will run a home stay, some guest house, some dhaba, some will do the shop, then there will be employment as guide to many companions. – PM Modi

Sat, 3 Oct 2020 13:16:02 (IST) The world’s access to the Tabo Monastery, an important center of Buddhist education in the country located in the Spiti Valley, is going to be easy. That is, in a way, this whole area is going to be a big center for Buddhist followers of many countries of the world including East Asia. – PM Modi

Sat, 3 Oct 2020 13:15:37 (IST) With the formation of the Atal Tunnel, there are farmers of Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi, people associated with horticulture, cattle rearers, students, jobbers, traders and traders, all will benefit. Now the crops of cabbage, potatoes and peas of Lahaul farmers will not be wasted but will reach the market fast: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi left a bus for the South Portal carrying 15 passengers from the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel in Sisu, Lahaul Valley.

These pictures have been taken when PM Modi arrived from the South Portal of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang to the North Portal located in Sisu of Lahaul Valley.

Himachal Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi inspected a fire-proof emergency tunnel in the Main Atal Tunnel.

Photos: PM Narendra Modi going from South Portal of Atal tunnel in Rohtang to North Portal located in Sisu of Lahaul Valley.

Himachal Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi left from the South Portal of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang to the North Portal located in Sisu of Lahaul Valley.

Sat, 3 Oct 2020 11:33:12 (IST) The decisions of our government bear witness to what they say and show. There is nothing more for us than protecting the country, more than protecting the country. But the country has also seen that period of time when the defense interests of the country were compromised: PM Modi

Sat, 3 Oct 2020 11:26:10 (IST) Along with Atal ji, another bridge has its name – Kosi Mahasetu. Atal ji also laid the foundation stone of Kosi Mahasetu in Bihar. After joining the government in 2014, we also got the work of Kosi Mahasetu expedited. Kosi Mahasetu has also been launched a few days ago. – PM Modi

Sat, 3 Oct 2020 11:24:44 (IST) Like the Atal Tunnel, many important projects were treated in the same way. The strategically very important air strip in Ladakh as Daulat Beg Oldi remained closed for 40–45 years. What was the helplessness, what was the pressure, I do not want to go into detail: PM Modi

Sat, 3 Oct 2020 11:24:07 (IST) When you have to move fast on the path of development, when the people of the country have a strong desire for development, then speed has to be increased. After 2014, the work of Atal Tunnel also gained unprecedented momentum. – PM Modi

Sat, 3 Oct 2020 11:23:32 (IST) Experts say that the speed at which the work of Atal Tunnel was being done in 2014, if the work was done at the same speed, then this tunnel would have been completed by the year 2040. Add 20 more years to your age today, when these days would come in people’s lives, their dream would be fulfilled. – PM Modi

Sat, 3 Oct 2020 11:18:04 (IST) There has always been a demand to improve the infrastructure here. But for a long time, the infrastructure projects connected with the border here either could not get out of the planning stage or they got stuck, got stuck, went astray. – PM Modi

Sat, 3 Oct 2020 11:17:00 (IST) From this tunnel, the distance between Manali and Keylong will be reduced by 3-4 hours. My brothers and sisters of the mountain can understand what it means to reduce the distance of 3-4 hours on the mountain: PM Modi

Sat, 3 Oct 2020 11:16:31 (IST) Today is a very historic day. Today only Atal ji’s dream is not fulfilled. Today, the decades-old wait of crores of people of Himachal Pradesh is over. I am fortunate to have the opportunity to launch the Atal Tunnel today. – PM Modi

Sat, 3 Oct 2020 11:14:07 (IST) PM Modi after inaugurating ‘Atal Tunnel’ Today, not only Atal ji’s dream has been fulfilled, today the waiting of millions of people of Himachal Pradesh is over.

Himachal Pradesh: After inaugurating 'Atal Tunnel', PM Modi inspected the exhibition related to the tunnel.

Video: See, PM Modi inaugurated the world's longest tunnel 'Atal Tunnel'. This tunnel is 9.02 km long.

PM Modi inaugurated the world's longest highway tunnel 'Atal Tunnel' today. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was also present during this period.

Sat, 3 Oct 2020 10:23:16 (IST) PM Modi inaugurates world’s largest tunnel ‘Atal Tunnel’. Now 4 hours will be left from Manali to Leh.

Himachal Pradesh: CDS General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Narwane are present at the Atal tunnel in Rohtang.

Sat, 3 Oct 2020 09:18:33 (IST) PM Modi has reached Manali. He is also accompanied by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. He will inaugurate ‘Atal Tunnel’ shortly.

Sat, 3 Oct 2020 08:27:38 (IST) After the inauguration of ‘Atal Tunnel’, PM Modi will also address a public meeting in Lahaul Valley. Preparations for this are almost complete. Himachal Pradesh: Visuals from Sissu in Lahaul valley where PM Narendra Modi will address a public gathering today… https://t.co/2vW4UhOMUI & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1601693137000

Sat, 3 Oct 2020 08:17:13 (IST) PM Modi will inaugurate the ‘Atal Tunnel’ at 10 am.

Sat, 3 Oct 2020 08:16:30 (IST) PM Modi has left for the inauguration of ‘Atal Tunnel’. Currently, he has reached Chandigarh International Airport.

Sat, 3 Oct 2020 08:15:29 (IST) Let me tell you that this is the longest highway tunnel in the world.

Sat, 3 Oct 2020 08:15:18 (IST) PM Modi will inaugurate the strategically important Atal Tunnel (Tunnel) at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh today.

