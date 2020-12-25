Highlights: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s native village Bateshwar is still waiting for development

Atal had plans to start a Rs 14 crore development project in the village on 96th birth anniversary

Villagers resented the Yogi government’s postponement and called for a shutdown

Anil Sharma, Agra

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 96th birth anniversary was celebrated on Friday, but his native village Bateshwar is still looking for development. The bandh was called in Baha, Jaitpur, Jarar, Pinahat Bhadrauli, Bateshwar in support of the demand of making Agra-based Bateshwar and Tehsil Bah a new district.

Explain that the Uttar Pradesh government had planned to start a Rs 14 crore development project in his native village Bateshwar on the 96th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It was said that on Friday the foundation of development works will be laid in the ancestral village of Atal.

Construction of the convention center

A convention center will be constructed by Uttar Pradesh State Construction and UPSIDC. The center was to undertake an important project to portray the legacy of the former PM. The name of this convention center was proposed as ‘Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sanskrit Sankalp Kendra’.

Yogi government postponed program

At the same time, high mast LED lights will be installed in the village but the hopes of the local people were shocked when the program started at a cost of 14 crores in memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari on December 25, three days before. Gone. It was also said that the work of saving the memories of the former Prime Minister will be completed soon by the government.

Angry villagers called off

On getting the information about postponement of the foundation stone program, the locals were agitated and after that the towns Pinahat, Baah, Jaitpur, Jarar, Bhadrauli Bateshwar Bazar were united in calling for a protest.