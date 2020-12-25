Highlights: Country celebrating ‘Bharat Ratna’ birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Nitish Kumar pair proved to be a boon for Bihar

Even today, memories of PM Vajpayee are present in the minds of Biharis

‘Bharat Ratna’ Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Atal Bijari Vajpayee) has a special relationship with Bihar. Among the people of Bihar with whom Atal Bihari Vajpayee worked for a long time, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the most prominent. The pairing of Vajpayee and Nitish Kumar proved to be a boon for Bihar. Due to which memories of former PM Vajpayee are still present in the minds of Biharis.

If former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a close relationship with any district of Bihar, then that is Munger district. Vajpayee did not miss meeting old acquaintances whenever he came to Munger. Munger did not come on many occasions. Vajpayee first came to Munger district in 1956. After that he came to Munger again in 1972. But Vajpayee contributed significantly to the development of Munger. The bridge over the Ganges river in Munger is due to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Patna AIIMS is the contribution of Vajpayee

In 2004, Atal Bihari Vajpayee envisaged a plan to open a total of six AIIMS in Patna and other parts of the country during his prime ministership. During the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2004, the foundation stone for the 350 crore project (2004 estimate) was laid. Patna AIIMS was inaugurated on 25 December 2012.

Vajpayee-Nitish support for Bihar became a ‘boon’

In 1996, Nitish Kumar formed an alliance with the BJP. At this time, the entire leadership of the party was in the hands of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani. Nitish Kumar benefited from this alliance and in 2000 he became the Chief Minister for the first time, although he got this post for only seven days. After this, from May 2001 to 2004, Nitish Kumar was the Union Railway Minister in the Vajpayee government. Meanwhile, on 6 June 2003, the government of the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee took an initiative in this direction and the foundation of a rail bridge over the Kosi river was laid. After 17 years, this bridge is ready, which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi.

Rail bridge over Kosi river was damaged in earthquake

Actually, the rail bridge over the Kosi river was damaged during the earthquake in Bihar in 1934. With this, the rail connection between North and East Bihar was lost. In later days, rail connectivity between the two areas was maintained, but the construction of the bridge over the Kosi river remained stuck. Due to this, the route connecting Darbhanga and Madhubani directly to Supaul and Saharsa was closed. The Vajpayee and Nitish Kumar duo played an important role in building the bridge over the Kosi river.