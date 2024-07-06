Home page politics

Ukraine is intensifying its attacks on Russian-occupied Crimea – where tourists continue to vacation. Now Russia wants to better secure the beaches.

Sevastopol – After numerous Ukrainian ATACMS attacks on the Russian-occupied peninsula Crimea The military is trying to better protect the beaches against possible attacks by the Ukrainian army. Members of the pro-Ukrainian Atesh partisan group report on efforts by the Russian military to strengthen the defense lines in Crimea.

“While the occupation authorities are trying to convince the population that there is no threat of a landing of the Ukrainian army, the number of defensive positions along the coast is growing day by day,” the group said in a statement. The movement also claims that Russia is commissioning local civilian companies in Yevpatoria and Yalta to expand firing and defensive positions.

Ukraine had attacked the port city of Sevastopol with missiles. A missile intercepted by Russian air defenses exploded over one of the city’s beaches. Several people were killed in the explosion. © Sergei Malgavko/Imago

Severe losses for Putin’s Black Sea fleet: retreat to Russian ports

Apparently there are rumors that the Ukrainian army is planning an attack on Crimea in the autumn, as Ukrainian Pravda reported. At the beginning of the Ukraine war, Russia also stationed its Black Sea fleet on the peninsula. However, after heavy losses, Vladimir Putin’s fleet had to retreat. Most of the ships were relocated to Russian ports east of Crimea, such as Novorossiysk.

But here too The ships were repeatedly attacked by the Ukrainian army The problem for the Russians: There is not enough space in the port of Novorossiysk for the ships of the Black Sea Fleet. The port in Sevastopol on the Crimea is much larger, as the Ukrainian Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa explains in an interview with Reuters expressed. The largest port city in Crimea was also where the warships’ missiles were stored and loaded.

“Almost all the main combat-ready ships have been withdrawn by the enemy from the main base of the Black Sea Fleet, and the ships are being relocated to Novorossiysk and some of them to the Sea of ​​Azov,” the Vice Admiral told Reuters says. In total, Ukraine damaged and destroyed 27 naval vessels, with at least five being disabled by Ukrainian naval drones right in the port of Sevastopol.

Crimea as a holiday destination for Russia – even in the Ukraine war

What may be surprising is that despite the war in Ukraine, Crimea was and remains a popular holiday destination for many Russians. Tranquil beaches right on the Black Sea and beautiful weather attracted many holidaymakers to the area that was annexed by Russia in 2014 in violation of international law. But the increased number of attacks by Ukraine on military targets with American ATACMS missiles is deterring more and more holidaymakers.

The Russian Union of Travel Industry, like Newsweek writes, had seen a 25 to 30 percent drop in bookings since Ukrainian missiles were intercepted by Crimean air defenses on June 23. Much of the missile debris fell on holiday beaches in the Sevastopol region – some people died. The increasing defensive positions of the Russians will also probably further dampen the holiday feeling of the Crimean beaches. (sure)