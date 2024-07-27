Home page politics

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

An ATACMS missile is fired from a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher. (Symbol photo) © IMAGO / Avalon.red

Ukraine uses ATACMS missiles to attack Crimea. The attack is successful. Russia’s air defense appears to be weakened.

Kiev – Ukraine has condemned the failure of Russian air defense on the annexed Crimea The reason was the attack on July 26, which hit the Saky air base. The attacks were carried out with the US Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and caused damage on the Russian side, as the US news magazine Newsweek reported.

According to the Telegram channel Astraa project of independent Russian journalists, two Russian soldiers were injured in the four ATACMS attacks. An ammunition depot at the air base in the western town of Novofedorivka and a radar station at a Russian air defense base near the village of Shelkovichnoye in Saky district were hit.

Ukrainian armed forces report successful ATACMS strike against Russian positions in Crimea

The Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was part of their ongoing efforts to destroy the military infrastructure of the Russian invaders. “Tonight, units of the missile troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other parts of the defense forces, attacked the Saky airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea as part of a unified plan,” the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement on social media channels.

Ukrainian attack reveals failure of modern Russian air defense

The Ukrainian General Staff stressed that the targets were protected by “modern” Russian air defense equipment, which, however, failed. Attacks on Crimea have intensified since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022. Kyiv is trying to recapture the Black Sea peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014. (jala)