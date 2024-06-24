Home page politics

Attack on Crimea with ATACMS: Russia suffers heavy losses in Sevastopol in the Ukraine war. Photos show the devastation on the holiday beach.

Sevastopol – Two days in a row, the Ukraine Targets on the Russia annexed peninsula Crimea In the port city of Yevpatoria, there was an attack on Monday night (24 June), according to the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform There were several explosions. The authorities in the port city of Sevastopol also sounded the air raid warning.

Ukraine has attacked the port city of Sevastopol with rockets. © Sergei Malgavko/Imago

Only the day before, the port city of Sevastopol had been attacked with ATACMS missiles. A missile intercepted by Russian air defenses exploded over one of the city’s beaches. The explosion killed four people, including two children. According to official Russian figures, the number of injured rose to 151 by the evening.

Most of the victims were sunbathing on a city beach in Sevastopol when rocket debris fell and exploded. According to media reports, the beach area was closed to swimming. The authorities have now declared a state of emergency. The state of emergency can restrict citizens’ constitutional rights, such as freedom of movement.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Many injured in Ukrainian attack on Crimean port city of Sevastopol

In Moscow, there was talk of a targeted terrorist attack. The Russian Defense Ministry, which initially claimed responsibility for shooting down all Ukrainian missiles and explained the explosion on the beach as a result of a missile being changed course by the anti-aircraft defenses, later retracted this statement. Instead, only four of the five missiles in the Ukraine war were intercepted, and the Ukrainians deliberately caused the fifth to explode over the beach. The military in Moscow announced retaliation for the losses.

Crimea serves as an important staging area for Russia’s Ukraine war

Crimea serves the Russian army as an important staging area in Ukraine WarIn addition, the peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014, is home to the Russian Black Sea Fleet and a number of bases from which the Russian Air Force carries out attacks against Ukraine. In recent months, Crimea has increasingly become a target also Ukrainian attacks.

After the ATACMS attack by Ukraine, the Russian military initially claimed responsibility for the missile launch, but later retracted this claim and said that the Ukrainian missile was targeted at civilians. However, even in Russian military blogs, this claim is sometimes questioned. There are several military facilities nearby. (cs/dpa)