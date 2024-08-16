Home policy

Simon Schröder

The Kursk offensive is increasing the pressure on Putin. But are Kiev’s tactics in the Ukraine war helpful or risky in the long term?

Kursk – So far, the US government has denied Ukraine the opportunity to use ATACMS missiles in the Kursk offensive. Several officials have given the reason to CNN that the USA only has a limited supply of the missiles. However, they are not concerned about a possible escalation through the use of the ATACMS long-range missile on Russian soil. Instead, Ukraine should continue to defend the Russian-occupied peninsula Crimea with long-range missiles.

In response to the successful Kursk offensive, Russia has withdrawn several thousand troops from the Ukraine front to control the situation in its own country. Meanwhile, the USA is trying to determine the exact strength of the Russian supply troops that will be used against the Kursk offensive. Several Russian brigades with at least 1000 soldiers each are to be stationed in the Kursk region, according to CNN further means.

The US recommends that Ukraine use ATACMS missiles against positions in Crimea

John Kirby, spokesman for the US Security Council, commented on Thursday (15 August) to CNN: “We have the impression that Mr. Putin and the Russian military are moving some resources, some units, to Kursk Oblast, probably to counteract Ukrainian activities.” He went on to stress, however, that the movement of troops away from the Ukrainian front does not mean that “Putin has abandoned military operations in northeastern Ukraine or even in the south, in places like Zaporizhia.” There is still intense fighting along the front.

But the Kursk offensive, which had previously been seen by many as a humiliation Vladimir Putin’s could now become a strategic advantage for Kiev in the Ukraine War Even American officials are said to be impressed by the offensive in Russia – especially since no details were leaked until the Kursk offensive began. For Russia, the offensive represents a “strategic dilemma”. Advance on the Ukraine front or smash the Kursk offensive in Russia?

Russia burns conscripts in Kursk – the trained soldiers increase the pressure on the Ukraine front

Nevertheless, Russia is clearly superior to Ukraine in terms of numbers. It seems that the Kursk offensive is being stopped primarily by untrained conscripts from Russia. Better trained troops are still stationed on the Ukrainian front. In the last few days, Kiev’s army was able to capture six more towns. Ukraine is now said to control around 80 towns and smaller cities in the region, according to Politico reported.

But elsewhere on the Ukrainian front, fighting is intensifying. Ivan Sekach, spokesman for the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Army, commented on the situation in Donetsk: “I would say that the situation in our part of the front has worsened.” Sekach also said that the brigade was receiving less ammunition than before and that the Russians were increasing the pressure on the front. The next few weeks will show whether the Kursk offensive was the right decision. (sure)