Mountains of second-hand clothes, cars and tires from around the world pollute the vast Atacama Desert in northern Chile, a fragile ecosystem that has become the planet’s dump.

Among landscapes full of beauty, clusters of debris appear in various parts of the desert, a territory of more than 100,000 square kilometers.

“The world’s unscrupulous people come to throw their garbage here (…) We are not even the backyard of the neighborhood anymore, we are the backyard of the world, which is worse”, laments Patricio Ferreira, mayor of Alto Hospicio, where tons of clothes used are dumped among the hills that surround the community.

In neighboring Iquique, thousands of car and tire carcasses also accumulate. There are so many that they started to be used to build walls of houses.

Clothing and vehicles enter Chile through the Iquique Free Trade Zone (Zofri), one of the most important duty-free trade centers in South America.

Last year, according to the National Customs Service, 46,287 tons of used clothing entered Chile, worth 49.6 million dollars CIF (product value, plus transport and insurance).

Thousands of second-hand cars also arrive in Chile through Zofri, most of them with a left-hand steering wheel, which is adapted here.

A good part of the cars are re-exported to Peru, Bolivia and Paraguay, but many end up abandoned in the streets and valleys of Atacama.

At the municipal depot of Los Verdes, in the north of Iquique, 8,400 vehicles were removed from the streets.

– Lack of global awareness –

The fragility of the desert and those who live in its surroundings led lawyer Paulín Silva, 34, to file a lawsuit against the State of Chile for environmental damage.

“It seems to me that we have to find those responsible,” he explained to AFP in a pile of used clothes thrown away in the La Pampa sector of Alto Hospicio.

There are shirts – some new and with tags – baby clothes, pants and shoes. Also piles of tires, in a post-apocalyptic image that is repeated in several areas of this region that is now one of the poorest in Chile.

A quarter of its 160,000 inhabitants have no drinking water.

“There are a lot of migrants, a lot of poverty, a lot of drug addicts and there is no one to coordinate (environmental) actions”, says Silva.

In his process, he attached satellite images showing the exponential growth of clothing deposits.

“This is not the product of the population of Alto Hospicio or northern Chile. It is a problem of lack of global awareness, lack of ethical responsibility and environmental protection”, denounces Mayor Ferreira.

More than half of used clothing entering Chile is discarded and ends up in the desert. To hide it, it is burned and buried, generating an additional environmental problem of toxic smoke.

“The question is how to end the cause of this problem. What does the world do with it? What does Chile do with this?” asks the mayor of Alto Hospicio.

For the lawyer, the Chilean State has a responsibility to allow these mountains of garbage to exist: “There is a duty of vigilance”, she says.

Judge Mauricio Oviedo, holder of the First Environmental Court in Chile, where the case is being processed, defends a comprehensive solution for the disposal of clothing.

“It seems to me that the State of Chile as a whole, with other departments (…), should look at this problem in a systemic way,” he told AFP.

“Not so desert desert” –

For at least eight million years, the Atacama has been the driest desert in the world, where rain is a rare phenomenon, with annual precipitation of less than 20 millimeters in its driest zone.

“It’s a type of desert where the level of rainfall is extremely low. There are very few hyper-arid deserts on the planet,” explains Pablo Guerrero, a botany scholar at the University of Concepción and a researcher at the Institute of Ecology and Biodiversity.

In some areas close to the coast, the influence of the fog has allowed the development of a “very fragile” ecosystem, where due to pollution, climate change and human settlements, several types of cacti have already become extinct.

“There are species of cacti considered extinct. Unfortunately, this is something that has been seen on a massive scale and with systematic deterioration in recent years,” adds Guerrero.

But there are also other sources of risk for the desert: copper and lithium mining, which is very intensive in the use of scarce water and in the emission of waste.

“They see the desert only as a mining area, where the mineral is exploited and where they can extract resources or line their pockets”, complains Carmen Serrano, from the organization Raíces Endémicas, from the city of Antofagasta, considered the mining capital of the world.

“There is no awareness that it is a desert that is not so desert”, he adds.